"American commanders and soldiers have fled and are hiding outside their bases. We are looking for them."

— Ebrahim Zolfaqari, Central Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters, today's message.

He claims all US bases in the region have been destroyed and asks the people of every country in the region: report their hiding places. And for your own security, demand the expulsion of Americans from the region.

Adding, description from images show, at DD Geopolitics:

Iran's "Missile City" — buried 500 meters inside a granite mountain in Yazd.

The U.S. military's most powerful bunker-buster, the GBU-57 MOP, penetrates 60+ meters in concrete. The facility sits at 440 meters depth. The math ain't mathin'.

Multiple tunnel exits on different sides of the mountain. An internal railway system. 300-million-year-old rock rated at up to 125,000 EDM, 25 times harder than reinforced concrete.

Trump said Iran has no military left.



