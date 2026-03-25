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"American commanders and soldiers have fled and are hiding outside their bases. We are looking for them."
— Ebrahim Zolfaqari, Central Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters, today's message.
He claims all US bases in the region have been destroyed and asks the people of every country in the region: report their hiding places. And for your own security, demand the expulsion of Americans from the region.
Adding, description from images show, at DD Geopolitics:
Iran's "Missile City" — buried 500 meters inside a granite mountain in Yazd.
The U.S. military's most powerful bunker-buster, the GBU-57 MOP, penetrates 60+ meters in concrete. The facility sits at 440 meters depth. The math ain't mathin'.
Multiple tunnel exits on different sides of the mountain. An internal railway system. 300-million-year-old rock rated at up to 125,000 EDM, 25 times harder than reinforced concrete.
Trump said Iran has no military left.