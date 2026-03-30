A modern electro-pop track that opens with pulsing synth arpeggios mimicking scanning machinery, layered atop a crisp trap beat, Verse sections use minimalist, slightly glitchy textures, evolving into a rich, melodic chorus propelled by lush bass and airy pads, The bridge drops to filtered breakbeats with sliced vocal samples, building excitement before returning to the soaring, expansive chorus, with a looping, groovy funk bassline and crisp, crunchy four-on-the-floor drums, Vocoded robotic phrases cycle hypnotically above, Chirpy, retro synth stabs bring playful, futuristic color, while disco guitar licks punctuate transitions, all tightly layered for irresistible dance energy

[Verse 1]

Coffee cup

Overflowing on the desk light

Half-wrote love songs

Crumbled on the floor

Phone on mute

Friends calling me to step out

But this cheap chair

Knows what I'm here for



[Chorus]

I'm making songs all night long

Til the sunrise hits my eyes

Every wrong word

Every wrong chord

Still feels like I'm alive

I'm making songs all night long

Chasing something I can't name

If this one never leaves my room

I'll still be glad I came



[Verse 2]

Clock says 3

But my brain says try one more line

Voice half-gone

Still humming through the pain

Door locked tight

Like I'm hiding with a secret

Just me

These walls

And echoes of your name



[Chorus]

I'm making songs all night long

Til the sunrise hits my eyes

Every wrong word

Every wrong chord

Still feels like I'm alive

I'm making songs all night long

Chasing something I can't name

If this one never leaves my room

I'll still be glad I came



[Bridge]

Maybe someday

Someone sings this in their car (oh yeah)

Or maybe it stays

Right here where the rough drafts are

Either way

I'm here

Ink on my hands

Heart on my tongue

This is the life I want

Dead tired

Still not done



[Chorus]

I'm making songs all night long

Til the sunrise hits my eyes

Every wrong word

Every wrong chord

Still feels like I'm alive

I'm making songs all night long

Chasing something I can't name

If this one never leaves my room

I'll still be glad I came

