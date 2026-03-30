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A modern electro-pop track that opens with pulsing synth arpeggios mimicking scanning machinery, layered atop a crisp trap beat, Verse sections use minimalist, slightly glitchy textures, evolving into a rich, melodic chorus propelled by lush bass and airy pads, The bridge drops to filtered breakbeats with sliced vocal samples, building excitement before returning to the soaring, expansive chorus, with a looping, groovy funk bassline and crisp, crunchy four-on-the-floor drums, Vocoded robotic phrases cycle hypnotically above, Chirpy, retro synth stabs bring playful, futuristic color, while disco guitar licks punctuate transitions, all tightly layered for irresistible dance energy
[Verse 1]
Coffee cup
Overflowing on the desk light
Half-wrote love songs
Crumbled on the floor
Phone on mute
Friends calling me to step out
But this cheap chair
Knows what I'm here for
[Chorus]
I'm making songs all night long
Til the sunrise hits my eyes
Every wrong word
Every wrong chord
Still feels like I'm alive
I'm making songs all night long
Chasing something I can't name
If this one never leaves my room
I'll still be glad I came
[Verse 2]
Clock says 3
But my brain says try one more line
Voice half-gone
Still humming through the pain
Door locked tight
Like I'm hiding with a secret
Just me
These walls
And echoes of your name
[Chorus]
I'm making songs all night long
Til the sunrise hits my eyes
Every wrong word
Every wrong chord
Still feels like I'm alive
I'm making songs all night long
Chasing something I can't name
If this one never leaves my room
I'll still be glad I came
[Bridge]
Maybe someday
Someone sings this in their car (oh yeah)
Or maybe it stays
Right here where the rough drafts are
Either way
I'm here
Ink on my hands
Heart on my tongue
This is the life I want
Dead tired
Still not done
[Chorus]
I'm making songs all night long
Til the sunrise hits my eyes
Every wrong word
Every wrong chord
Still feels like I'm alive
I'm making songs all night long
Chasing something I can't name
If this one never leaves my room
I'll still be glad I came