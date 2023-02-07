THE GREAT RESET AKA THE GREAT LEAP FORWARD

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COMPARING THE 2 & THEY ARE PRETTY MUCH THE SAME THING. WE STOPPED THE GREAT LEAP FORWARD & WE'LL STOP THEM AGAIN FROM GETTING THEIR GREAT RESET. KEEP FIGHTING. IT AIN'T OVER YET. LIKE GOD SAYS "THERE'S NOTHING NEW UNDER THE SUN.
1 CORINTHIANS 7:23
You were bought with a price; do not become bondservants of men.
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