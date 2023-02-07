THE GREAT RESET AKA THE GREAT LEAP FORWARD

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/



https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/F8nnw2tnXp9t/



COMPARING THE 2 & THEY ARE PRETTY MUCH THE SAME THING. WE STOPPED THE GREAT LEAP FORWARD & WE'LL STOP THEM AGAIN FROM GETTING THEIR GREAT RESET. KEEP FIGHTING. IT AIN'T OVER YET. LIKE GOD SAYS "THERE'S NOTHING NEW UNDER THE SUN.

1 CORINTHIANS 7:23

You were bought with a price; do not become bondservants of men.

Mirrored from

DarknessToLight.111







