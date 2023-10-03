Create New Account
Ukrainian infantry in Verbovoye trenches became fodder for Russian drone
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

Ukraine continued to push the assault infantry into battle, then occupied the trenches to gain a foothold towards Verbovoye on Zaporozhye front. Some became a fodder for Russian drones, destroying them and thwarting attempts to break through Russian first defenses on Verbovoye.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
cannon fodderafuverbovoye trenches

