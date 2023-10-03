Ukrainian infantry in Verbovoye trenches became fodder for Russian drone

Ukraine continued to push the assault infantry into battle, then occupied the trenches to gain a foothold towards Verbovoye on Zaporozhye front. Some became a fodder for Russian drones, destroying them and thwarting attempts to break through Russian first defenses on Verbovoye.
