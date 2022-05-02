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Ep. 249 | Clive De Carle - Nutritional Deficiency and Natural Health Essentials
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
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121 views • May 02, 2022
#Adrian #health #CliveDeCarle
If you want to buy Clive’s Natural Health Essentials and join The Secret Health Club which gives you access to very rich detailed (and censored) content please use this affiliate link: https://clivedecarle.ositracker.com/239640/11489

My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.

You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/

Drinking distilled water is one of the best things you can do for your health. To buy a distiller via our affiliate link:
https://www.makewaterpure.co.uk/?cmid=THVmWlZFWFJYRVk9&;afid=YVJqdUJQMWI2Tms9&ats=YXErRWFBS3hCd1E9
There are only 3 ways to experience poor health: Physical damage, toxicity, and nutritional deficiency.

That is it, there is no number four or five or six.

As my friend Clive De Carle says your body is not short of pharmaceutical drugs.

As with many things in this inverted reality we find ourselves in, most things are not as they seem. For example, Clive de Carle mentioned to me in this discussion that The Carlisle Group (a weapons manufacturer) owned Holland and Barrett. Can we really trust a company specialising in death and destruction to create products that are pro-life and health?

In an ideal world, a pristine environment, unlike the heavily poisoned one we find ourselves in, we would not need nutritional supplements. Until such time finding the right quality nutritional supplements forms an important part of regaining and then maintaining our health and well being. Natural health is not complex.

I started using Clive’s products in 2021 after my initial long interview with him, which occurred after I kept hearing about him.

In this interview, and the smaller soundbites we discuss specific nutritional deficiencies that a large percentage of people have and the specific supplements to help restore levels and balance.

Podcast: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/podcast/ or https://fortheloveoftruth.buzzsprout.com/

Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/



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Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
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I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
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--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR

Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy


DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM


Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
Keywords
healthnatural healthnutritiongerm theorymagnesiummineralsiodinehrtvitamin k2adrianclive de carleproteolytic enzymes
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