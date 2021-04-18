Is there anything wrong with questioning your salvation? Even asking that question is seen as a lack of faith by Christians who tell us that we have to know that we know that we're saved, in order to prove to God that we really have faith in him. But in this video, I'll show you how such spiritual arrogance is most likely to damn you to hell. I know it's not what you want to hear, but for the sake of your eternal fate, please take a moment to question your salvation.