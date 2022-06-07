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A Member of Azov Confirmed - "Orders From the Highest Command" to not Allow Civilians to Leave Mariupol. - 060722
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91 views • June 07, 2022
Using own civilians as a human shield is an actual strategy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces... 😡
Here, a member of Azov confirmed that there were orders from the highest command to not allow civilians to leave Mariupol.
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I will not forget the videos I've seen and shared of Mariupol citizens being killed while trying to leave town.
Here, a member of Azov confirmed that there were orders from the highest command to not allow civilians to leave Mariupol.
--
I will not forget the videos I've seen and shared of Mariupol citizens being killed while trying to leave town.
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