Church toolbox

Craig Mickel

This show is geared specifically for church leaders, with a ‘Church Toolbox’ of information. Craig is a retired firefighter, who answered God’s call to build a platform to collect information for how children are stalked and groomed by predators. Listen to what he has to offer to churches and pastors, check out his website www.savinggodschildren.com, and join us to help protect our children. They’re our heritage.

I just joined with him to get this information in the hands of all Texas pastors. It’s all free, and if you’re in East Texas, or reasonably close, I can come and present the material, or you can do it, with all he offers.

I’ve made it my mission to get it into every church in Texas, and I ask for a volunteer in each state, to step up and do the same. Contact me for details

Please send me your pastor’s email address, at [email protected], no matter where you are, so I can get the materials into their hands.

Total Freedom

An inspiring and thought-provoking show by Rina Lynn,

featured on www.Rinalynn.com

The show dives deep into the journey of personal liberation, exploring what it truly means to live life on your own terms, through the power of God. Through a mix of solo reflections, guest interviews, biblical mandates, and real-life stories.

Tune in Daily at 7:00 PM Central Time

at 1700 AM or listen globally at www.RevelationRadio.net.

Don't miss your chance to start your journey toward a life without limits!"

Also on:

Total Freedom - Youtube.com

Rina Lynn - Rumble.com

Total Freedom - Brighteon.com

Breaking Chains – Brighteon.com

