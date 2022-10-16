Create New Account
Food: Controlling The Nations Of The World
breadoflife
n Episode 126 we discuss the world food crises. Hunger, famine and food shortages, the high oil and fuel prices and shortages, as well as the looming financial crises etc., all of these happening in the world today are being blamed on the war between Russia and Ukraine as well as climate change. Can we believe these narratives, or is there perhaps a more planned scenario implemented behind the scenes to bring about these crises?

Please note, at 63 minutes Walter mentions 8 grams protein per kilogram body weight recommended per day , it is 0.8 grams (not 8) protein per kilogram body weight recommended per day.



freedom jesus christ salvation

