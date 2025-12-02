BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Explosive claim: Michelle Obama used Biden's autopen for last-minute pardons - Patrick Byrne with Alex Jones, Info Wars
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
220 views • 1 day ago

🔥 Explosive claim: Michelle Obama used Biden's autopen for last-minute pardons

Former intelligence asset Patrick Byrne alleges that in the final days of the Biden administration, Michelle Obama conducted an "autopen operation" to issue several pardons — potentially in exchange for money.

"Michelle Obama went in and used the autopen… Who knows if they charged a million dollars a pardon? That is so illegal," Byrne said.

He claims networks are now breaking down under pressure, with people "turning on each other" and trying to make deals.

Adding: regarding Obama:

Leaked emails: Epstein's lawyer claimed Obama wanted his Israel counsel 

US lawyer Alan Dershowitz reportedly boasted to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that President Barack Obama was seeking his insights on Israel.

Epstein’s other attorney, Reid Weingarten, responded with the diplomatic equivalent of an eye-roll, saying he didn’t believe a word of it. 

👉 History check: why would Obama need an insight on Israel?

Earlier that month, on January 11, 2012, Mostafa Ahmadi-Roshan — an academic and senior figure at Iran's Natanz nuclear site — and his driver were killed in a blast, a strike widely blamed on Israel that sent Iran-Israel tensions surging.


👍 @geopolitics_prime | Follow us on X (https://x.com/geo_prime1)

