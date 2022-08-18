PHIL ACKLAND | The National Hotel

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MOREhttps://youtu.be/-hukXz2ryJI
I wrote the song in 1988 as a parody to country music, but as time rolled by, it turned out to be a song that describes how a lot of couples get together, including myself. The wonderful illustrations are drawn by my brother Peter, a graphic designer, and I encourage people to seek out his work. PHIL ACKLAND