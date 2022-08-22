OUR SOCIETY IS BUILT ON A FOUNDATION OF SYSTEMIC DYSFUNCTION

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"History is a pack of lies about events that never happened, told by people that weren't there." - George Santayana.





"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa





“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell





“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa





👉 Having difficulties attaching bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer





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