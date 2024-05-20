⚡️Russell 'TEXAS' Bentley⚡️ - "A Matter of Life and Death" - filmed 2018 - and message from Lyudmila

Christ is Risen!

May 17, 2024. 40 days since my husband's disappearance and unofficially unconfirmed, as of yet, death at the hands of murderers. Today, I would like to share with you a video that Russell, along with “Altai”, made in 2018 and put it in his folder on his laptop called “My Top 20 Videos”. The video was removed from YouTube along with the entire “Texas” channel. It was never posted anywhere else after that. In it, my husband talks about LIFE AND DEATH based on his rich, multifaceted life experience and end it with a quote from the legendary Native American chief Tecumseh, who was respected even by his enemies. Listen, pay attention to every word and share!

Lyudmila Bentley

(In case you’re wondering why Lyudmila started her address by saying “Christ is Risen!”, the reason for that is that it’s an Orthodox tradition. Faithful people greet each other with “Christ is Risen!” – “He Is Truly Risen!” whenever they meet and even when they answer the phone for 40 days following Orthodox Easter, up until Ascension Day, which is on June 13th in 2024.)

ALSO: By Vlad, call sign “Eagle-Owl.”

Russell “Texas” Bentley has been 40 days between life and eternity, as there is no official confirmation of his death. We won't see him again, but we remember him. And his deeds are carried on by others. A lot of good deeds. What matters is HOW you live the moment between the past and the future. Listen to the words of wisdom from Russell, who has already become a part of history, he will tell you everything in the video.

And I'll say a few words about the facts we know:

🔹 On April 8, 2024 in Petrovsky district of Donetsk he was brutally detained by five soldiers of the 5th brigade named after Zakharchenko.

🔹 The car found in the front line at a brick factory, blown up and burned down did not belong to Russell.

🔹 The remains recovered from it were not identified by DNA testing as Russell's remains.

🔹 The car those soldiers used to take Russell away also suddenly burst into flames due to a drone dropped munition.

🔹 Russell's white NIVA has not been found yet.

🔹 Russell's broken cell phone was found by Lyudmila, and later cops found his gun, his ID and bank cards; there was no movement of funds on them.

🔹 Russell's sister has not requested the U.S. State Department to issue a missing person notice for him yet.

🔹 The officer who is accused of the murder is testifying to the investigator of the Main Military Investigation Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

🔹 The government of the Republic is deciding on his posthumous awarding with the Star of Hero of the DPR and burying him in the Walk of Fame in Donetsk, where the First Head of the DPR and many Heroes of the DPR are buried.





https://t.me/kpobede/486