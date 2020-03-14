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Final Call To Leave The Matrix System Before It's Too Late
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87 views • March 14, 2020
The 'Matrix' is a system of financial slavery which has trapped virtually all of the Earth’s population. We hardly dare to believe that there is any alternative but to spend our lives working for money… like it’s why we were made in the first place. This video gets to the heart of why people stay in the 'Matrix', and why it is important that they leave it now. Watch it, and learn how you can Quit your job and get out of the rat race… right now!
Matrix falling code by: filmes brasil https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsWKp... Music Info: Artist: Kevin MacLeod Songs: 'Protofunk' & 'Ambush' License: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...] Artist: Unknown Songs: 'Fog of War' License: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...] Microchip implant clip by: AwakenedAnon @ https://www.youtube.com/user/Awakened... Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XG1c4... Glass smash sound effect by http://www.freesfx.co.uk 'Comedy Slide Whistle' by Sound Box - https://www.youtube.com/user/SoundBoxFX
Matrix falling code by: filmes brasil https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsWKp... Music Info: Artist: Kevin MacLeod Songs: 'Protofunk' & 'Ambush' License: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...] Artist: Unknown Songs: 'Fog of War' License: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...] Microchip implant clip by: AwakenedAnon @ https://www.youtube.com/user/Awakened... Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XG1c4... Glass smash sound effect by http://www.freesfx.co.uk 'Comedy Slide Whistle' by Sound Box - https://www.youtube.com/user/SoundBoxFX
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