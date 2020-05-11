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Solar Eclipse Hoax - Exposing the Global Lies from God's Enclosed Flat Earth System
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68 views • May 11, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Aug 31, 2015 with 562K views.
Don't ever look at the sun and never look at an eclipse! The sun's light is very harmful but haven't we been told that the sun reflects off of the moon? Why is it okay to look at the moon then? In this video you will see that the entire spinning ball flying through space model is a lie. The Bible states a different creation account than the one you have been taught by science and NASA. When you research you'll see that the Sun and the Moon are different light sources. You will find out that they are a lot closer than what you've been told. Why would they lie? Could this be the world's biggest lie ever told?
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
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▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
Don't ever look at the sun and never look at an eclipse! The sun's light is very harmful but haven't we been told that the sun reflects off of the moon? Why is it okay to look at the moon then? In this video you will see that the entire spinning ball flying through space model is a lie. The Bible states a different creation account than the one you have been taught by science and NASA. When you research you'll see that the Sun and the Moon are different light sources. You will find out that they are a lot closer than what you've been told. Why would they lie? Could this be the world's biggest lie ever told?
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
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