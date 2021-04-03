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🍒 🌸 I MADE this Cherry SMOOTHIE that's DELICIOUS! (5 Benefits Included)
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131 views • April 03, 2021
This Cherry Smoothie is great for a morning breakfast. This Cherry Smoothie is easy and fast to prepare! You can have this Cherry Smoothie done within minutes. When you click to watch this video, we'll show you how to make this cherry smoothie and tell you 5 benefits of cherry!
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/cherry-almond-smoothie
►Watch - How to Make Dairy Free Coconut Yogurt: https://berkeleychefs.com/how-to-make-dairy-free-coconut-yogurt/
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
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Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/cherry-almond-smoothie
►Watch - How to Make Dairy Free Coconut Yogurt: https://berkeleychefs.com/how-to-make-dairy-free-coconut-yogurt/
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
►BUY Berkeley Chefs gear - https://berkeleychefs.com/shop
►Support our plant-based cooking channel - https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
►Sign up for our free email list! - https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
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