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Hasidic Jewish Doctor COVID Medical Tyranny is Genocide Against the Innocent
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70 views • August 21, 2021
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko joins The Alex Jones to break down how the authoritarian medical tyranny takeover is genocide.
He is brave and mostly right BUT for some reason he sticks to "official" cabal narrative... wonder why? - 1.THERE WAS NO PANDEMIC!
99.8% SURVIVAL RATE IS NOT A PANDEMIC. 2. IT is a FLU, NOT "covid".
Sars cov2 was not isolated, purified and proven to exists! So there
are no "variants"... "variants" are smokescreen for "vaccine" deaths
and adverse reactions.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dhfVrI3pBGN3/
He is brave and mostly right BUT for some reason he sticks to "official" cabal narrative... wonder why? - 1.THERE WAS NO PANDEMIC!
99.8% SURVIVAL RATE IS NOT A PANDEMIC. 2. IT is a FLU, NOT "covid".
Sars cov2 was not isolated, purified and proven to exists! So there
are no "variants"... "variants" are smokescreen for "vaccine" deaths
and adverse reactions.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dhfVrI3pBGN3/
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