BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 226.
BookOfTrueLife
BookOfTrueLife
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 23 hours ago

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.


Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he calls "spokespersons" or "bearers of the Voice".


"Just as in the first era the Coming of the Messiah was announced, so I also announced my New Coming, and here I am!"

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 226, Verse 25


Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 226 of 366:


The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org


Love, -James

Keywords
spiritualgodreturnstestamentthird
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Vaccine-induced encephalitis and other brain injuries were REBRANDED as &#8220;autism&#8221;

Vaccine-induced encephalitis and other brain injuries were REBRANDED as “autism”

Lance D Johnson
A new front in the drug war: &#8220;Rhino Tranq&#8221; emerges in California

A new front in the drug war: “Rhino Tranq” emerges in California

Willow Tohi
Israeli forces kill Palestinian child amid deepening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

Israeli forces kill Palestinian child amid deepening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

Patrick Lewis
Gold, BRICS and the Battle for Dollar Dominance: The looming COLLAPSE of dollar hegemony

Gold, BRICS and the Battle for Dollar Dominance: The looming COLLAPSE of dollar hegemony

Kevin Hughes
&#8220;License to browse&#8221; blocked: Aussie Senate rebels against mandatory digital ID for search

“License to browse” blocked: Aussie Senate rebels against mandatory digital ID for search

Willow Tohi
TikTok parent ByteDance goes all in with $14B Nvidia chip SPLURGE

TikTok parent ByteDance goes all in with $14B Nvidia chip SPLURGE

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy