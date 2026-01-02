Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 226.

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.





Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he calls "spokespersons" or "bearers of the Voice".





"Just as in the first era the Coming of the Messiah was announced, so I also announced my New Coming, and here I am!"

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 226, Verse 25





Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 226 of 366:





The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org





Love, -James