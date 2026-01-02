Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 226.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.
Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he calls "spokespersons" or "bearers of the Voice".
"Just as in the first era the Coming of the Messiah was announced, so I also announced my New Coming, and here I am!"
-God
Book of the True Life, Lesson 226, Verse 25
Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 226 of 366:
The New Revelations:
https://www.TheThirdTestament.org
which is a compendium of
https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org
Love, -James