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[Sep 10, 2021] Flat Earth Friend Finder UPDATE!
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31 views • September 10, 2021
Interactive map: http://www.tinyurl.com/fefriends
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEzivhxtxgbtrtyKphTY5_5vifQ8-Ynes
You might want to also get the app. Flat Earth Sun & Moon Clock app by Blue Water Bay https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Become a Patreon www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
You can gift the app from an IOS device to another IOS devise within the same country. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H54tBfeeWvM&;list=PLEzivhxtxgbv-Cu0KaRJ6sOW5K-CPTVlr&index=1&t
Android does not have this feature however I can give my patrons free download certificates they can give family and friends who have Android phones. Become a patreon and just ask me for some there. You can have some every month or you can just cancel after I give you some. www.patreon.com/ditrh
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
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Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEzivhxtxgbtrtyKphTY5_5vifQ8-Ynes
You might want to also get the app. Flat Earth Sun & Moon Clock app by Blue Water Bay https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Become a Patreon www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
You can gift the app from an IOS device to another IOS devise within the same country. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H54tBfeeWvM&;list=PLEzivhxtxgbv-Cu0KaRJ6sOW5K-CPTVlr&index=1&t
Android does not have this feature however I can give my patrons free download certificates they can give family and friends who have Android phones. Become a patreon and just ask me for some there. You can have some every month or you can just cancel after I give you some. www.patreon.com/ditrh
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics
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