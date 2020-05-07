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Life | Nobuyuki Mizuoka
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7 views • May 07, 2020
This exhilarating original Nobuyuki Mizuoka composition is the seventh track on his 2009 album "Life." Mizuoka-san seems to have a bottomless creative capability that may very well catapult him to great heights as an international-caliber composer-arranger.
Piano: Nobuyuki Mizuoka 水岡のぶゆき
Guitar: Hiroaki Okabe 岡部浩明
Bass: Naoki Koyama 小山尚希
Drums: Masaki Akiba 秋葉正樹
Photographs of Nobuyuki Mizuoka and Tokyo Dome are the property of A. Kurita. Public-domain images were sourced at Wikimedia Commons and licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license.
https://songharvest.net
水岡 のぶゆき
The unique melodies of Composer-Pianist Nobuyuki Mizuoka are routinely featured in the background music of the TV-Asahi Channel’s weekly 秘湯ロマン program (“Hitou Roman — Hidden Hot Spring Romance" at http://www.tv-asahi.co.jp/hitou/) in Japan. “Hitou Roman” was profiled in Yahoo News Japan in October 2018, the program’s 20th Anniversary Year: https://tinyurl.com/yb6xpa52
Piano: Nobuyuki Mizuoka 水岡のぶゆき
Guitar: Hiroaki Okabe 岡部浩明
Bass: Naoki Koyama 小山尚希
Drums: Masaki Akiba 秋葉正樹
Photographs of Nobuyuki Mizuoka and Tokyo Dome are the property of A. Kurita. Public-domain images were sourced at Wikimedia Commons and licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license.
https://songharvest.net
水岡 のぶゆき
The unique melodies of Composer-Pianist Nobuyuki Mizuoka are routinely featured in the background music of the TV-Asahi Channel’s weekly 秘湯ロマン program (“Hitou Roman — Hidden Hot Spring Romance" at http://www.tv-asahi.co.jp/hitou/) in Japan. “Hitou Roman” was profiled in Yahoo News Japan in October 2018, the program’s 20th Anniversary Year: https://tinyurl.com/yb6xpa52
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