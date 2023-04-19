326) Lawyer Todd Callender warns of imminent fake Marburg pandemic and military forcible concentration camps and injections to genocide the world population

International lawyer Todd Callender speaking as part of Jonathan Otto's new docuseries, New Hope, available free to view or to buy now, at https://newhopeseries.com/episode-2-live/. A 12-part series with 50+ top medical doctors and natural health experts uncovering the hidden TRUTH about the bioweapon COVID “virus” and “vaccines”.





In this excerpt, Callender warns about the ongoing genocide to make the human race extinct. He talks about the background to Agenda 21 / Agenda 2030. The aims are the elimination of private property rights, the elimination of borders and sovereignty, and a 95% reduction in the world's population. Every government on the planet is involved. It's a military operation, in the planning for 50 years. The perpetrators are Luciferians. The UN founding document is the Lucis Trust. This is God vs. Lucifer. Everyone in office as a decision-maker was either complicit or criminally negligent for not stopping the genocide. They all have to go. He discusses the law surrounding the 2005 World Health Organization International Health Regulations. The plandemic or public health emergency of 2020 created a substitute set of laws to the constitution in the US. As of a couple of weeks ago, human rights have been suspended by the amended International Health Regulations and all of the militaries will be bound to effectuate the mandates of the WHO. The public health apparatus was moved over to the military. The chain of command comes down from Tedros Adanom Ghebreyesus, Director of the WHO, to the military to enforce - with force and the use of weapons if they so choose - quarantining and compulsory killer injections. He reckons that the next plandemic will be "Marburg" and provides evidence for this belief. In 2021, Marburg provisions were invoked in the US. There is a "Marburg" outbreak in Africa now, right after "Marburg" mRNA experimental shots were tested in that area. "Marburg" was included as part of the contents of the "covid" shots. The next plandemic will be hemorrhagic fever, the goal will be to drive everyone into the quarantine camps in order to deliver these experimental shots that will either kill or transform the people who receive them. Thousands of whistleblowers have come forward to ask for help to prevent all this. This will happen in the coming weeks, according to Callender, because the perpetrators are panicking.





With an engineering background, Flemming Blicher got involved in 5G activism at the end of 2019. In 2020, his focus shifted to exposing the corona lie, and since the beginning of 2021, Flemming has been involved in grassroots politics, exposing the corruption and the lack of democracy in Danish politics.





