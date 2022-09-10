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Swindon & Wilts Residents Association: Gathering Evidence Of 5G EMF Radiation In Swindon - Part 7
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122 views • September 10, 2022

Part 7 of a survey into the dangerous levels of non-ionising electromagnetic radiation being emitted from 5G masts in Swindon, Wiltshire.

This data is being collated on behalf of the National Residents Association, a national organisation of concerned residents who have had this unwanted technology thrust upon them.

This is the final 5G masts survey in Swindon for now.
On Wednesday, 7th September 2022 we monitored two masts. We used two TriField meters. All readings yet again were dangerously high, some off the scale on the TriFields ie: up to and over 20 times the recommended safety limit for EMFS. We discovered a field of solar panels next to the second location, well hidden away in woodland but worryingly close to a school and housing estate.

Link to Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/2a2dc219-eda6-44a8-8584-a977c170fc6a

Link to Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/c835a5e0-4b92-44a5-bf4d-17074c96b59f

Link to Part 3: https://www.brighteon.com/4aa90eec-0aa1-4a6c-9774-08b4bb6059b2

Link to Part 4: https://www.brighteon.com/113e3c60-9e39-41b7-8197-34c63d1f014c

Link to Part 5: https://www.brighteon.com/b07bb82e-4b25-4263-8ac6-bd8ac1820862

Link to Part 6: https://www.brighteon.com/386ce7dd-287a-47a2-9877-94b58d13487f

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