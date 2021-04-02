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A Message from My Sponsor - "Starting Today" (Not a Chlorine Dioxide Message)
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101 views • April 02, 2021
I wanted to take a minute today to share a message from my sponsor in heaven. The Master Healer and King of Kings. The one who guides me in my life and the one to which I dedicate all my work with Clo2. During this Easter season, I acknowledge his hand in all that I do and I look forward to his return. The video is titled "Starting Today". Come unto Christ.
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