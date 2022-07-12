PAK Central Bank Raises Alarm Bells: Dwindling Foreign Reserves, PAK Economy in Tatters

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https://gnews.org/post/ps5d2e95
07/10/2022 Hindustan Times：Parkistan’s Central Bank has sounded an alarm over dwindling forgein reserves. In a bit to curtail the crisis, PAK Central Bank has advised the Shebaz government to impose a temporary ban on all non-essential goods until the situation stabilizes. Furthermore, the PAK finance minister has recently warned that the economy could be in a similar position as that of Sri Lanka if tough decisions were not taken to get the economy back on track