NHS UK Nurses hired as paid ASSASSINS - MIDAZOLAM Testimonies - Your FOOD is POISONED
Published a day ago
Paid assassins (Nurses) killing off the elderly in hospitals and old age homes with Midazolam.

Your food is being poisoned as pets and wildlife are being injected with the MRNA deadly vaccine along with store bought meat and vegetables.

MUSIC: Cat Stevens - WILD WORLD

Mirrored - wil paranormal

Keywords
midazolamwil paranormalnhs murders

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
