NHS UK Nurses hired as paid ASSASSINS - MIDAZOLAM Testimonies - Your FOOD is POISONED

Paid assassins (Nurses) killing off the elderly in hospitals and old age homes with Midazolam.
Your food is being poisoned as pets and wildlife are being injected with the MRNA deadly vaccine along with store bought meat and vegetables.
MUSIC: Cat Stevens - WILD WORLD
Mirrored - wil paranormal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.