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Top 3 Treatments For Asthma That Are Not Medication
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226 views • June 23, 2021
Posted 27February2020 Bob & Brad: Top 3 Treatments For Asthma That Are Not Medication Food as Medicine, Whole Food Plant based Diet,
Bob & Brad discuss the top three treatments for asthma. None of them include medications
Interested in learning about the products mentioned in today's video:
1) Book: "How Not to Die" by Michael Greger M.D. FACLM ISBN-13 : 978-1250066114
2) RENPHO Air Purifier
Bob & Brad discuss the top three treatments for asthma. None of them include medications
Interested in learning about the products mentioned in today's video:
1) Book: "How Not to Die" by Michael Greger M.D. FACLM ISBN-13 : 978-1250066114
2) RENPHO Air Purifier
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