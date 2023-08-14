A Golden Opportunity: Unveiling the Prospects and Potential of Goldback | https://www.themorganreport.com/join The Goldback® is the world’s first physical, interchangeable, gold money, that is designed to accommodate even small transactions.
The Goldback® solves the 2,600 year “small coin problem” by allowing physical gold to be used for any size transaction. One Goldback contains 1/1,000th of an oz of 24 karat gold. Our Fifty Goldback contains 50 times that, 1/20th of an oz.
The Goldback® solves the 2,600 year "small coin problem" by allowing physical gold to be used for any size transaction. One Goldback contains 1/1,000th of an oz of 24 karat gold. Our Fifty Goldback contains 50 times that, 1/20th of an oz.
