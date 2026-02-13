Fanone’s J6 Perjury on Display

This is for “little Mike” Michael Fanone (A.K.A. Phoney Baloney Fanoney), the lying cop who wants to be the poster boy of J6.





We can help with that, here’s a segment from his body cam footage which proves that his testimony doesn’t match his own video. Fanone totally committed perjury, he lied about everything.





Decide for yourself and comment what should happen to Fanone for his betrayal.





Source:

3:02 PM - 3:18 PM

https://archive.org/details/federico-klein-and-steven-cappuccio-435

3:18 PM - 3:40 PM

https://archive.org/details/8L2SS9trumLJTxben





https://x.com/HelpStopHate/status/2022269772214267916





https://rumble.com/v75oygq-fanones-j6-perjury-on-display.html





https://StopHate.com/Fanone



