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Bumbling Beijing Basement Biden states 666 😒
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260 views • October 02, 2021
Today's message, is brought to you by the number 666, and by the letter B (BB)
Bumbling Beijing Basement Biden, says it doesn't matter when the infrastructure bill goes through..
It could be "six minutes, six days, or six weeks - we're going to get it done."
Build Back Better, the number of the beast?
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https://t.me/georgenews | @GEORGENEWS
Bumbling Beijing Basement Biden, says it doesn't matter when the infrastructure bill goes through..
It could be "six minutes, six days, or six weeks - we're going to get it done."
Build Back Better, the number of the beast?
###
https://t.me/georgenews | @GEORGENEWS
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