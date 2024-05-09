Create New Account
Is Water Fluoridation Safe with Dr. Robert Dickson
LauraLynnTV
Dr. Robert Dickson joins us today to talk about something we probably do not give much thought to but should. That is water fluoridation. Dr. Dickson will be here to tell us why we should Think Before We Drink.


Safe Water Calgary:: http://www.safewatercalgary.com/


Fluoride Free Canada: http://www.fluoridefreecanada.ca/


Fluoride Alert: https://fluoridealert.org/


