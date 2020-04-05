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A Snitch called the UK police to stop Sunbathing in a English Park!!
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56 views • April 05, 2020
A police van is going around peckham rye blaring “no sunbathing... exercise only”! The people didn't know a Snitch called the police to but a stop to Sunbathing at a park in England!
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