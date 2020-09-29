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'When Californians move to Texas'
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78 views • September 29, 2020
Californians really give New Yorkers and New Jerseyites a run for the most smarmy and irritating of people in our country.
Please, stay away from Florida, we've got well over our quota of those others, coped up down in Dade and Broward County. We like it that way.
Don't Californicate Florida or anywhere else for that matter!!!
Please, stay away from Florida, we've got well over our quota of those others, coped up down in Dade and Broward County. We like it that way.
Don't Californicate Florida or anywhere else for that matter!!!
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