What To Expect Next, There Is A Perfect Plan In Place That Takes A Little More Time Than Some Are Comfortable With, But Works, Juan O Savin

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Time just keeps dragging on, and on, and on, it seems. Why don't we have answers now? Why don't the thieves who stole the election, our nation, our children, the future pay, pay now, and pay dearly? The apostle Paul has the answer, "And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart." Galatians 6:9, the Bible. Work, help, hope, and stay strong.