01/23/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 65: An elderly gentleman was surprised that his Chinese friends stopped contacting him for no reason. After learning about our protest, he expressed his support for us. And he knows that the CCP is evil.





01/23/2023 对邪恶说不 第65天：一位美国老先生很奇怪他的中国朋友们无端不与他联系，了解了我们的抗议内容后，对我们表示支持，他知道中共很邪恶。





