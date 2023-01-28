https://gettr.com/post/p26is4x19fd
01/23/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 65: An elderly gentleman was surprised that his Chinese friends stopped contacting him for no reason. After learning about our protest, he expressed his support for us. And he knows that the CCP is evil.
01/23/2023 对邪恶说不 第65天：一位美国老先生很奇怪他的中国朋友们无端不与他联系，了解了我们的抗议内容后，对我们表示支持，他知道中共很邪恶。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.