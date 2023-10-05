Create New Account
Davis: Trump N.Y. Judge Has 'Already Made Up His Mind' On Case
channel image
NewsClips
3736 Subscribers
51 views
Published 19 hours ago

45th President Trump blasts the New York judge presiding over his civil suit, Arthur Engoron, claiming he is a partisan actor who has predetermined that Trump is guilty. One America's Daniel Baldwin with more.

Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket