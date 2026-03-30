A UAF drone crashed into a residential high-rise building in Krasnodar.

Preliminarily, three people were injured.

Windows were broken, at least three apartments were damaged, and about five cars parked near the building were damaged.

The number of victims in Taganrog has risen to up to 8 people.

As a result of a massive UAF attack, several residential buildings, social facilities, and industrial enterprises were damaged.

Update: Nearly 40 buildings and 3 enterprises were damaged in Taganrog after the drone attack.

Two Majors / Two Majors on 𝕏 #Summary as of the morning of March 30, 2026

▪️ At night, the enemy attacked the Rostov region and Krasnodar territory with drones. Several apartments in the Prikubansky district of Krasnodar (https://t.me/warhistoryalconafter/265180) were damaged. One adult and two children received necessary medical assistance on site without hospitalization. In Taganrog, one man died, another was wounded; there were fires and destruction on the ground, people were evacuated.

▪️ Our channels report a counterstrike on the launchers of the Neptune anti-ship missile system in the Odessa region: apparently, an enemy missile launch was recorded targeting Novorossiysk, which allowed for a prompt counterstrike. Overall, the Odessa region was under strikes from our "Geranium" systems last night. Explosions were also heard in the Sumy, Chernigov, Poltava, and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, during the day yesterday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the village of Kurkovichi in the Starodub district with kamikaze drones, injuring two civilians.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the "North" group of forces continues fierce ground battles, delivering constant strikes on the enemy's rear. Our forces are conducting offensive operations in the Sumy district on fourteen sectors, in Glukhiv on four, and in Shostka on three sectors, according to the "North" group. Progress over the day reached up to 400 meters. Enemy reserves are being redeployed from rear areas to the Sumy district under fire from our troops. The situation near Novodmytrivka (opposite Krasna Yaruga in the Belgorod region) is notable; our forces report advancing at least one kilometer for several days, which is above average by current standards. One enemy soldier from the 119th Territorial Defense Brigade was captured.

▪️ The Belgorod region suffers daily enemy strikes. A civilian was injured by the detonation of a Ukrainian drone in the village of Krasny Oktyabr. In Grayvoron, a car caught fire after a strike by a Ukrainian FPV drone; residents tried to extinguish the fire, but a second enemy drone attack occurred, resulting in a man's death. In Shebekino, a UAV struck a private residence, injuring a married couple. Two "Orlan" fighters were wounded near Voznesenovka while performing tasks.

▪️ On the Velykoburluk direction (opposite Kazinka in the Belgorod region) of the Kharkov region, the enemy attempted a counterattack on the positions of the Northerners near Ambarne. An American M-113 armored personnel carrier was destroyed, along with most of the Ukrainian assault troops; the enemy did not evacuate the wounded. Overall, on the Kharkov front, our forces are fighting on the Lypetsky and Volchansky directions, using TOS systems.

▪️ Southeast of Krasnyi Lyman, our forces are taking actions to deepen into the enemy's defense and better encircle the city towards Stary Karavan and Bruskovka.

▪️ Fighting continues in Konstantinovka. Russian forces are attacking from the southwest near Rusynyi Yar, trying to increase the city's encirclement from the west.

▪️ On the Dobropillia direction, our assault groups are operating in the eastern and southern outskirts of the settlement of Belitske. The enemy is responding with numerous drones; heavy fighting is ongoing.

▪️ The "East" group of forces is advancing west and northwest of Huliaipole, striking enemy logistics west of the Rizdvyanka — Verkhnyaya Tersa line. Battles are ongoing on the approaches to Vozdvyzhevka, Verkhnyaya Tersa, and Komsomolske; several enemy strongpoints have been captured.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, the enemy is intensifying pressure near Prymorske and Stepnohirsk. Heavy fighting is underway. In the village of Burchak, Mykhailivka district, a woman was killed in a UAV attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a civilian car; her husband and a child born in 2022 were injured. Another child born in 2020 miraculously escaped harm.

Summary compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors /two_majors) / Two Majors on 𝕏 (https://x.com/two_majors)

@Rybar