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Coronavirus a jeho vplyv na trhy.
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23 views • February 07, 2020
Vitajte v ďalšej epizóde BFI. Sľúbil som vám, že v tomto videu vám odkryjem moje portfólio, ale situácia na trhoch spojená s corona vírusom sa začína vymykať z pod kontroly tak som sa rozhodol v dnešnom videu uprednostniť tento topik a v nasledujúcom videu vám odhalím zbytok môjho portfólia
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