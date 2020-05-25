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Quand une Médecin révèle la supercherie de la pandémie
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20 views • May 25, 2020
Import YT 24 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mePqxnaPM7I&feature=push-sd&attr_tag=pUkghRI_T7IZIwsn%3A6
Chaîne YT Samuel Vallee : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4WU2LGKHdkmRmQo1EB4L7Q
Cette médecin allemande renommée révèle la supercherie de cette pandémie, que la plupart des personnes intelligentes ont compris.
Chaîne YT Samuel Vallee : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4WU2LGKHdkmRmQo1EB4L7Q
Cette médecin allemande renommée révèle la supercherie de cette pandémie, que la plupart des personnes intelligentes ont compris.
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