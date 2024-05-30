"This was a disgrace... This was a rigged trial..." - Trump's statement after he was found guilty on all 34 felony counts.

Create New Account
 "This was a disgrace... This was a rigged trial..." - Trump's statement after he was found guilty on all counts.

The Manhattan Criminal Court (New York) found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts - the politician was accused of falsifying financial documents.

In total, Trump faces a maximum of 136 years in prison.

The politician may get away with a fine, but the amount will be very large - this is a serious blow to his presidential campaign

