Brian McGlinchey on Decentralize.TV Discusses Media Manipulation, Narrative Control and the Collapse of Public Trust

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- Decentralized TV Introduction and Guest Introduction (0:00)
- Brian McGlinchey's Journey and Realization (2:43)
- Challenges of Independent Thinking and Media Control (6:35)
- Impact of AI and Technocratic Governance (13:03)
- Trust in Public Health and Technocratic Control (55:37)
- Independent Journalism and Technocratic Control (55:54)
- AI and Algorithmic Control (56:13)
- Final Thoughts and Contact Information (56:47)
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