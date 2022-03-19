© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Col Douglas Macgregor - On Putins reasons for invading Ukraine - the Grayzone clip 15MAR22
Follow
0
Share
Report
92 views • March 19, 2022
Thanks to the GrayZone, Max Blumenthal, and Col Douglas Macgregor clips on YouTube.
Aaron Mate of the Grayzone asks Col Douglas Macgregor about Putin reasons for invading. The Colonel explains the conflict from Putin's perspective and has a few interesting comments about CIA Director William Burns. (Perhaps the one voice for peace in the Biden administration)
Link to the Grayzone: https://thegrayzone.com/
Link to the complete interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFngc...
Please like and subscribe if you like these videos.
Aaron Mate of the Grayzone asks Col Douglas Macgregor about Putin reasons for invading. The Colonel explains the conflict from Putin's perspective and has a few interesting comments about CIA Director William Burns. (Perhaps the one voice for peace in the Biden administration)
Link to the Grayzone: https://thegrayzone.com/
Link to the complete interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFngc...
Please like and subscribe if you like these videos.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.