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CCCA Reveals Pfizer's Hidden Vax Data And The Harmful Effects On Millions Of People
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526 views • January 05, 2022
MIRRORED from CanadianCovidCareAlliance
https://rumble.com/vqx3kb-the-pfizer-inoculations-do-more-harm-than-good.html
Pfizer's own 6 month report data on its COVID-19 inoculation shows that greater illness and death in the inoculation arm than the placebo arm. Plus, poor trial design, missing data, underpowered studies, passive surveillance and more. For the PDF of this presentation visit: https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/media-resources/the-pfizer-inoculations-for-covid-19-more-harm-than-good/
https://rumble.com/vqx3kb-the-pfizer-inoculations-do-more-harm-than-good.html
Pfizer's own 6 month report data on its COVID-19 inoculation shows that greater illness and death in the inoculation arm than the placebo arm. Plus, poor trial design, missing data, underpowered studies, passive surveillance and more. For the PDF of this presentation visit: https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/media-resources/the-pfizer-inoculations-for-covid-19-more-harm-than-good/
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