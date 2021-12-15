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Our beautiful cat Eva sitting on an egg carton in our kitchen at the Nature Lodge in Medellin, Colombia
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20 views • December 15, 2021
Eva is now about one year old. Rescue cat. Who is that in the thumbnail pic ? Yes you guessed it. Cannabis Jimmy . A little blurry but I was going so fast.
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