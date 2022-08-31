Dustin Nemos Ft. David Weiss - Biblical Earth – Young, Stationary, Geocentric, Flat, Hollow & Domed

In this interview:Biblical Earth is the truth of our world. Not only is it flat, but also fixed (unmoving) and the center of the universe (Geocentricity) and God’s focus. It’s also protected by an impenetrable bubble called the Firmament. It’s also less than 10,000 years old (Young Earth Creationism) You can picture it somewhat like a snow globe. On this page you can get an introduction to this heavily censored concept as well as find additional sources.





If you thought Fake News was bad, wait until you find out about History and Science.





We will use the scientific method, as well as the holy scriptures (which pair harmoniously) to discredit their bogus hypothesis’ and “Deep State Science” – and reveal the agenda behind them: They want you to doubt God’s existence and fall for the coming Alien Deception. We even show NASA to be nothing but a club of Freemason Actors.





When you have questions, first check the FAQ: Here Biblical Earth FAQ

https://theserapeum.com/flatFAQ













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https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.





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