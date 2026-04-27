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Missing History, Missing Answers, & Meltology
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
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Missing History, Missing Answers, & Meltology

With Brigitte Knapp, "Recovering Geologist," Torus Mondi Research Group

YouTube Channel: Torus Mondi

 

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Many people feel that the “official stories” they’ve been taught about history and reality don’t align with their lived experience, leading to growing skepticism. Authors like Mark Gober have explored this idea in depth, questioning mainstream narratives, while others, such as Alex Landry, have pointed to lesser-known or controversial topics like the alleged disappearance of Tartary from historical records. These perspectives raise broader questions about how history is recorded and what might be missing or misunderstood.

 

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Geologist Brigitte Knapp does not claim to have definitive answers to these questions, but her work encourages deeper inquiry. In her talk on “Meltology,” she emphasizes that the goal is not to have all the answers, but to ask better questions. Knapp, who describes herself as a “recovering geologist,” became dissatisfied with conventional explanations and chose to reexamine geological assumptions from the ground up.

 

This process led her to Meltology, a fringe field that interprets certain rock formations—particularly those resembling melted red brick—as evidence of relatively recent, high-heat events rather than ancient geological processes. Knapp hypothesizes that these formations may be remnants of a lost, advanced civilization with sophisticated energy systems. She further suggests that understanding these ideas could help humanity reconnect with natural laws, restore balance, and pursue a higher level of awareness and purpose.

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civilizationgeologybrigitte knapp
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