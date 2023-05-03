Tony Farrell – My Day in Court on 25 April 2023

A summary about my recent encounter before Charles Pitto, the Magistrate and Coroner of Gibraltar. Pitto was the man who had previously, in January 2021, sent me to Windmill Hill prison for a few days for contempt of court for my flat refusal to put on the health harming mask in the courtroom. In striving to unmask the harming facemask scam, I am attending these fraudulent courts as a litigant in person, so as to hopefully position my case into the high court for a future trial by a jury of my peers.
Read more at Gibraltar-Messenger.net/tony-farrell/my-day-in-court-25-april-2023
