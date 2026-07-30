The goyim say, "Moooo!" with Brandon Kroll and co-host Laura Baker

Another great interview with Brandon Kroll as he explains word etymology for "wagedom", (relying on a currency to get by every day, trapping the people in an oppressive cycle, like we have now) in contrast to "tribal life", where the people do not rely on governments who always over-reach, and oppress by taxation.

He also describes what the near future may look like based on flock cameras, freedom cities, city gates being installed, drones, and smart devices. And much more!