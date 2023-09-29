GOP & Fox News Are DEAD - Glenn Beck Reacts to 'WORST' Presidential Debate: Glenn TV

Glenn Beck





Sep 28, 2023





Were there ANY winners at the second GOP presidential debate hosted by Fox Business and Univision? Glenn calls it “the worst debate of my lifetime” and reveals who was the REAL loser. BlazeTV hosts Stu Burguiere, Steve Deace, and Pay Gray join with their raw reactions to candidates North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and former Vice President Mike Pence. All hosts agree the candidates failed to provide the conservative base with a real conversation, especially since many of the questions could have been asked by MSNBC. They also address the bizarre appearance of Fox moderator Dana Perino introducing Hillary Clinton at a recent Clinton Global Initiative Event. And what about the elephant NOT in the room? Was Donald Trump, who chose striking UAW workers over debating candidates, the only winner? With the leading GOP candidate facing 91 felony indictments, Steve Deace says, “This is how we do assassination in America today" and that it’s vital we choose a strong second-place nominee … FAST.





