The Role of Consciousness and Laws of God

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesus didn’t preach a rulebook—he revealed metaphysical law: “Judge, and you’ll be judged. Forgive, and you’ll be forgiven.” The universe isn’t governed by a moody deity at a “god desk,” but by immutable principles deeper than space-time.
Yet modern faith often trades awe for transactional rituals (“Confess Jesus, get salvation!”). But what if “Christ” isn’t a person… but consciousness? 🔍
#ConsciousnessOverDogma #MetaphysicalLaw #BeyondTheEgo #SpiritualRevolution #JesusUnfiltered
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport