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THIS IS POWERFUL ! | Guided meditation | Embody ONENESS & Creation energy into energy centres | Heal
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26 views • March 18, 2022
#meditation #ascension #healingmeditation #BOTEC
In this guided meditation you will feel the space within you as the infinite space of oneness all around and the divine vessel of your body and all of your energy centres will be filled with unconditional love so that you know yourself as the creator and connected to infinite potential, love and everything.
Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol online or at SolHenge:
https://mailchi.mp/361ada56f047/events-and-courses
Music.
Song: Oceans by Binaural Beets
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEgnhBcaUTygom-_3itc3BQ
The song has theta binaural beats at 4.32 Hz and also uses 432 Hz tuning.
Theta binaural beats are linked to reduced anxiety, REM sleep, relaxation, deep focus, meditation, and creative states.
There are a variety of health benefits associated with music tuned to 432 Hz instead of 440 Hz. 432 Hz creates a sense of peace, calm, serenity. It helps the body relax and release negative energy. It can help unite our consciousness with nature. 432 Hz is easier and softer on the ears, is more harmonically pleasant, and can provide greater clarity. It's a phenomenal healing tool.
Become a Patron and enjoy benefits such as Q and A sessions, community
guided meditations, free downloads and much more, plus you can help me assist those in need to receive free classes, healings and retreats.
https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol
For online Virtual Meditation Classes, Manifesting and Healing Retreats, Personal Mentoring, Distant Quantum and Shamanic Healing with Sarita email: [email protected] or go to www.solhenge.com.
LBRY@Sarita_SolHenge
For MP3s of courses and guided meditations to download go to: http://www.solhenge.com
Available
Vimeo :https://vimeo.com/user119022760
Brand NEWTUBE:https://brandnewtube.com/@sarita
Bitchute :https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MAbzen5yUKaE/
Subscribe our channel : http://bit.ly/3bebvQN
Follow on Twitter : @solhenge
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/sarita_solhenge/
All Playlist :
Accessing the fifth dimension. 5D:http://bit.ly/2JVV5RI
Heal Thyself- Body mastery:http://bit.ly/3nsiTdM
The Cosmic Heart Series:http://bit.ly/39hpsuD
Dimensions within you, Energy Centers Upgrade Series:http://bit.ly/2XqIPvu
Heart centered mindfulness techniques:http://bit.ly/2LvvAXS
Explore consciousness:http://bit.ly/2MHMLGd
Manifesting techniques:http://bit.ly/3nsbStx
Healing Meditations:http://bit.ly/3osrIpc
Oracle of Pythia:http://bit.ly/2LhZvD3
The Ancient Art of Dream Weaving:http://bit.ly/2XtSbGR
In this guided meditation you will feel the space within you as the infinite space of oneness all around and the divine vessel of your body and all of your energy centres will be filled with unconditional love so that you know yourself as the creator and connected to infinite potential, love and everything.
Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol online or at SolHenge:
https://mailchi.mp/361ada56f047/events-and-courses
Music.
Song: Oceans by Binaural Beets
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEgnhBcaUTygom-_3itc3BQ
The song has theta binaural beats at 4.32 Hz and also uses 432 Hz tuning.
Theta binaural beats are linked to reduced anxiety, REM sleep, relaxation, deep focus, meditation, and creative states.
There are a variety of health benefits associated with music tuned to 432 Hz instead of 440 Hz. 432 Hz creates a sense of peace, calm, serenity. It helps the body relax and release negative energy. It can help unite our consciousness with nature. 432 Hz is easier and softer on the ears, is more harmonically pleasant, and can provide greater clarity. It's a phenomenal healing tool.
Become a Patron and enjoy benefits such as Q and A sessions, community
guided meditations, free downloads and much more, plus you can help me assist those in need to receive free classes, healings and retreats.
https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol
For online Virtual Meditation Classes, Manifesting and Healing Retreats, Personal Mentoring, Distant Quantum and Shamanic Healing with Sarita email: [email protected] or go to www.solhenge.com.
LBRY@Sarita_SolHenge
For MP3s of courses and guided meditations to download go to: http://www.solhenge.com
Available
Vimeo :https://vimeo.com/user119022760
Brand NEWTUBE:https://brandnewtube.com/@sarita
Bitchute :https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MAbzen5yUKaE/
Subscribe our channel : http://bit.ly/3bebvQN
Follow on Twitter : @solhenge
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/sarita_solhenge/
All Playlist :
Accessing the fifth dimension. 5D:http://bit.ly/2JVV5RI
Heal Thyself- Body mastery:http://bit.ly/3nsiTdM
The Cosmic Heart Series:http://bit.ly/39hpsuD
Dimensions within you, Energy Centers Upgrade Series:http://bit.ly/2XqIPvu
Heart centered mindfulness techniques:http://bit.ly/2LvvAXS
Explore consciousness:http://bit.ly/2MHMLGd
Manifesting techniques:http://bit.ly/3nsbStx
Healing Meditations:http://bit.ly/3osrIpc
Oracle of Pythia:http://bit.ly/2LhZvD3
The Ancient Art of Dream Weaving:http://bit.ly/2XtSbGR
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